Kings' Jeff Carter: Pots power-play tally
Carter scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
Carter struck in the second period, stretching the Kings' lead to 2-0 at the time. The goal snapped a seven-game point drought for the 34-year-old. He's still managed to post nine goals, 13 points, 107 shots on goal and 26 PIM through 33 appearances this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.