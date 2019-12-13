Play

Carter scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Carter struck in the second period, stretching the Kings' lead to 2-0 at the time. The goal snapped a seven-game point drought for the 34-year-old. He's still managed to post nine goals, 13 points, 107 shots on goal and 26 PIM through 33 appearances this year.

