Kings' Jeff Carter: Putting bum ankle to test

Carter is still working to strengthen his ankle post-surgery, but teammate Tanner Pearson said the veteran appeared "100 percent healthy" Saturday, when they performed on-ice drills at training camp, Josh Cooper of The Athletic reports.

Kings coach John Stevens cautioned that Carter's repaired ankle is unlikely to return to normal. "That type of injury is just different," Stevens said. "It's healed but now there's scarring in there. He's got a scar he has to deal with." Carter recorded 13 goals and nine assists in only 27 games last season, so it's clear that he can still be productive after sustaining such a significant injury, and now he'll have winger Illya Kovalchuk alleviating some of the offensive challenges presented to the top-six group.