Kings' Jeff Carter: Ready for 2018-19 campaign

Carter is expected to be back to 100 percent ahead of training camp, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Carter missed a significant chunk of the season due to his ankle injury, but general manager Rob Blake told reporters he expects the center to be ready to go for 2018-19. The Ontario native logged a mere 27 games last year, but still managed to rack up 22 points when in the lineup. The veteran should continue to slot into a top-six role for the Kings.