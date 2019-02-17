Kings' Jeff Carter: Ready to rock
Carter (lower body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Bruins.
Carter has missed the last five outings but will return to his second-line center position flanked by Brendan Leipsic and Tyler Toffoli. The veteran pivot has 25 points in 51 games and will be an important addition to a Kings offense which has been heating up lately.
