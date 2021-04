Carter scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, served two PIM and added a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Carter opened the scoring at 11:43 of the first period, then set up Andreas Athanasiou's tally in the second. Through 40 contests, Carter has eight goals, 19 points, 117 shots on net and 22 PIM this season. He's mostly seen middle-six usage, which gives him some fantasy appeal in deeper formats.