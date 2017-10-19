Kings' Jeff Carter: Requires surgery
Carter will undergo an operation Thursday to repair a cut he sustained to his left leg during Wednesday's win over Montreal, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Additionally, the team announced that Carter has an indefinite timeline for his return. The Kings have been one the league's surprise teams in 2017-18 -- starting 5-0-1 after missing the playoffs last season -- and will have to do without Carter's dynamism for at least the foreseeable future. Expect a more concrete timeline to be disclosed as Carter's recovery progresses.
