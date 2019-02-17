Kings' Jeff Carter: Resumes second-line duties
Carter (lower body) skated 18:28 in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus the Bruins.
Carter had a modest three shots, one hit and one blocked shot in the contest. Carter is scoring at the worst pace of his career, under half a point per game, but can still provide value given his average of 2:37 on the power play each contest.
