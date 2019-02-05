Kings' Jeff Carter: Ruled out for Devils clash

Carter (lower body) won't play Tuesday against New Jersey, Patrick O'Neal of Fox Sports West reports.

Kings head coach, Willie Desjardins, kept open the possibility of Carter returning at some point on the team's current road trip. Nate Thompson will draw into the lineup versus New Jersey. Carter's injury isn't thought to be serious, but it's enough to keep him out against the Devils. His next chance to suit up comes Thursday in Philadelphia.

