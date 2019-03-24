Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores 12th goal

Carter potted a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

Carter hit the 30-point plateau with the tally, registering 12 goals and 18 helpers in 68 games this season. With 14 points on the power play, he can provide some valuable depth in deeper formats, but the six-time 60-point center appears to be on the decline of his career at 34 years old.