Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores another pair against Wild

Carter scored a power-play goal in regulation and bagged the winner in overtime in a 4-3 win over Minnesota on Monday.

Carter's now up to eight goals in just 18 games with five assists to go with them. Clearly, he's showing no rust after the ankle injury, and without the toll of a full season on the rest of his body, there's a good chance he keeps this up as the Kings make their playoff push.

