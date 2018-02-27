Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores, fires nine shots in win
Carter scored a power-play goal and recorded nine shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Golden Knights.
After going pointless in his return to the lineup Saturday, Carter was a force during Monday's comeback win. The veteran center is a high-volume shooter who boasts a cross-category profile. Additionally, Carter is locked into a top-six role and a key cog on the No. 1 power-play. Just note that there might still be some rust to shake off after missing the majority of the first five months of the season with an ankle injury.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...