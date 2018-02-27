Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores, fires nine shots in win

Carter scored a power-play goal and recorded nine shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Golden Knights.

After going pointless in his return to the lineup Saturday, Carter was a force during Monday's comeback win. The veteran center is a high-volume shooter who boasts a cross-category profile. Additionally, Carter is locked into a top-six role and a key cog on the No. 1 power-play. Just note that there might still be some rust to shake off after missing the majority of the first five months of the season with an ankle injury.

