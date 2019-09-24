Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores game-winner

Carter scored on one of his two shots on goal in the Kings' 3-0 preseason win over Anaheim on Monday.

Carter's goal, his first of the preseason, came just 2:56 into the game and stood as the game-winner as LA goaltenders Cal Petersen and Jack Campbell combined for a 31-save shutout. The 34-year-old Carter is coming off the worst season of his NHL career, having scored a career-low 13 goals and 33 points in 76 games in 2018-19. However, he's only two years removed from a 34-goal campaign so it may still be premature to write him off as an offensive contributor.