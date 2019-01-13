Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores goal, two assists

Carter racked up a goal and two helpers against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Carter managed just two points in seven games back from a minor upper-body injury, but went on a tear versus the visiting Penguins and recorded his fifth multi-point effort of the year. With a mere 22 points this season, the 33-year-old won't be getting back to the 60-point threshold, a feat he's achieved six times in his career.

