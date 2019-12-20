Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores in OT loss
Carter scored for the third time in five games during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Columbus.
It's been a struggle for Carter in 2019-20, the same goes for his team as a whole, but the veteran's goal pushed his point streak to five games, giving Carter 17 points in 37 games. In terms of fantasy, the 34-year-old isn't much more than a depth forward at this stage of his career. Carter belongs on fantasy benches most nights unless injuries become a problem.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.