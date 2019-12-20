Carter scored for the third time in five games during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Columbus.

It's been a struggle for Carter in 2019-20, the same goes for his team as a whole, but the veteran's goal pushed his point streak to five games, giving Carter 17 points in 37 games. In terms of fantasy, the 34-year-old isn't much more than a depth forward at this stage of his career. Carter belongs on fantasy benches most nights unless injuries become a problem.