Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores in third straight contest

Carter's assist to Dustin Brown opened the scoring Thursday in a 2-1 win over Dallas.

Carter hasn't been worth much in fantasy this year, but there's some value as of late with five points in his past three games. There's a chance he might be breaking out of his slump, so it's worth monitoring to see if he gets the job done, which could allow you to grab him for pennies on the dollar.

