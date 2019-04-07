Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores in win
Carter netted a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Carter ended the year with 33 points and a minus-20 rating in 76 games. He had 174 shots on goal and 13 of his points came on the power play. Playing mostly as a third-line center has diminished Carter's impact on the scoresheet, and a sudden return to 50-point form next season is unlikely for the 34-year-old.
