Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores on power play in loss
Carter notched a power play goal Thursday, but it wasn't enough in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton.
Carter has done a nice job producing as of late with three points in his past four games, but the Kings just aren't generating enough offense (2.2 goals per game) to make him a valuable option in many formats. If L.A. gets things figured out on offense, he'll be worth having, but for now, he's limited to matchup-based spot starts.
