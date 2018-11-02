Kings' Jeff Carter: Scores on power play

Carter scored with the man advantage and set up an Ilya Kovalchuk goal, but his team dropped a 5-2 decision to the Flyers on Thursday.

Carter ended a three-game scoring drought by hitting the twine in the second period and giving the Kings a chance before things fell apart over the rest of the contest. Los Angeles' struggles aren't helping Carter, who is producing at slightly below average by his usual standards. Keep him active, but be open to other options if a matchup is good.