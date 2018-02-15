Kings' Jeff Carter: Set practice soon

According to general manager Rob Blake, Carter (ankle) will resume practicing with the team following its four-game road trip, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Considering Carter has been sidelined since Oct. 18, it will likely take more than one practice session with his teammates for the veteran to reenter the lineup. If everything goes as planned, and the natural center doesn't suffer any setbacks, he could suit up in late February or early March. The 32-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve in order to play, which should be the final step in his lengthy recovery process.