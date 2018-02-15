Kings' Jeff Carter: Set practice soon
According to general manager Rob Blake, Carter (ankle) will resume practicing with the team following its four-game road trip, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Considering Carter has been sidelined since Oct. 18, it will likely take more than one practice session with his teammates for the veteran to reenter the lineup. If everything goes as planned, and the natural center doesn't suffer any setbacks, he could suit up in late February or early March. The 32-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve in order to play, which should be the final step in his lengthy recovery process.
More News
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Won't travel with team on lengthy trip•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Skating by himself•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Still nowhere near returning•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Facing minimum 6-8 week absence?•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: Requires surgery•
-
Kings' Jeff Carter: May be held out 'multiple weeks'•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...