Carter scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

The 36-year-old Carter was by far the Kings' best player in the game. He got them on the board in the dying seconds of the first period and set up Andreas Athanasiou for the go-ahead tally in the second. Carter missed the end of 2019-20 and went under the knife for core muscle surgery in June, but he appears to be fully healthy to start 2020-21. Thursday proved he still has something left in the tank, although that may not be enough for fantasy managers to take notice of the veteran forward.