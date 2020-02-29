Carter (lower body) will miss Saturday's contest against the Devils and will also sit for Sunday's game versus Vegas, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Carter will miss a fifth and sixth contest, still slowed by a lingering lower-body ailment. According to head coach Todd McLellan, Carter will try to skate Sunday, but it depends on how his therapy goes beforehand. Expect more details to come after Sunday's game against the Golden Knights.