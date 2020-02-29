Kings' Jeff Carter: Sitting out at least two more games
Carter (lower body) will miss Saturday's contest against the Devils and will also sit for Sunday's game versus Vegas, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Carter will miss a fifth and sixth contest, still slowed by a lingering lower-body ailment. According to head coach Todd McLellan, Carter will try to skate Sunday, but it depends on how his therapy goes beforehand. Expect more details to come after Sunday's game against the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.