Kings' Jeff Carter: Skating on his own

Carter has begun skating on his own, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The venerable pivot was injured in the sixth game of the season and he hasn't played since. While it's encouraging that he's back out on the ice, Carter would need to practice with contact before getting the green light to return. It was determined that the man who's averaged .740 points per game over 12 years of service time between the Flyers, Blue Jackets and Kings would held out for 6-to-8 weeks minimum, but here were are approaching nearly 13 weeks since Carter went down. His pedigree alone makes him a nice speculative pickup in fantasy, but only if you have a long bench.