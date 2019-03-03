Kings' Jeff Carter: Snaps scoring drought
Carter picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.
The veteran center hadn't picked up a point since the All-Star break, a nine-game drought that had been broken up by a five-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Carter's struggles this season have lasted much longer than that, though -- the formerly reliable 60-point producer has only 10 goals and 27 points through 59 games.
