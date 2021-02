Carter scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Carter tallied at 17:10 of the third period, denying Wild goalie Cam Talbot a shutout. The 36-year-old Carter has been a steady presence on the scoresheet in February with three goals and three helpers in 11 contests. The Ontario native has four goals, 12 points, 56 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 19 outings overall.