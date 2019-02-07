Kings' Jeff Carter: Status gloomy heading into weekend

Carter (lower body) wasn't able to skate ahead of Thursday's game against the Flyers, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports. "It doesn't look like he's going to be doing anything," Kings coach Willie Desjardins said. "I think he's still probably a little bit aways - a ways away."

Even though this is a gloomy take on Carter's injury situation, and it's a virtual certainty that he'll miss the next game, the veteran pivot remains on the active roster rather than injured reserve. Adrian Kempe has really stepped up for the Kings lately, notching three goals and an assist over the past two games, so consider picking him up as a stopgap option if you're a Carter owner.