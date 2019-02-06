Kings' Jeff Carter: Status iffy for Thursday

Carter (lower body) is considered doubtful to play in Thursday's clash against the Flyers, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Carter missed Tuesday's game against New Jersey, and the injury wasn't deemed to be serious. Coach Willie Desjardins confirmed that notion, even though he hasn't gotten an official update on the centerman's health from the medical staff. If Carter can't go Thursday, Nate Thompson would presumably stay in the lineup for the Kings.