Kings' Jeff Carter: Still not right
Carter (lower body) will not play against Washington on Monday and remains "a few days away," Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Head coach Willie Desjardins sounded cautiously optimistic about Carter's status moving forward, but the veteran won't play Tuesday and -- for now, at least -- should be considered questionable at best to suit up against the Kings on Thursday. Carter has missed three games with a lower-body injury.
