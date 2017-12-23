Kings' Jeff Carter: Still nowhere near returning

Carter (ankle) is still not close to getting on skates, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports, and he could be months away from a return.

Rosen added that Carter would be the equivalent of a trade deadline pickup when he does come back, which would put his return to the Kings at around March. If you can afford to play a man short and he ends up on your league's waiver wire because his owner couldn't keep him, adding him now could pay off in your title chase.