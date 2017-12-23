Kings' Jeff Carter: Still nowhere near returning

Carter (ankle) is still not close to getting on skates, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports, and he could be months away from a return.

Rosen added that Carter would be the equivalent of a trade deadline pickup when he does come back, which would put his return to the Kings at around March. If you can afford to play a man short and he ends up on your league's waiver wire because his owner couldn't keep him, adding him now could pay off in your title chase.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories