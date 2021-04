Carter scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Carter tied the game at 3-3 with his tally at 4:17 of the third period. The 36-year-old forward snapped a seven-game goal drought. He's up to 17 points, 110 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-8 rating in 38 appearances overall. Carter has mostly worked in a middle-six role this year.