Carter scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

The Kings had a failed challenge on Alex Iafallo's power-play goal, which also came on a delayed penalty. Carter cashed in on the 5-on-3 situation for the final goal of the game. It's just the second goal of the year for Carter, who also has five helpers, 40 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 13 appearances.