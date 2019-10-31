Carter scored a pair of goals on four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Carter opened and closed the scoring, but the Canucks scored five times in between. The 34-year-old is at six points and 47 shots on goal in 13 games this season. He's seeing first-line minutes, but the production thus far isn't matching the role despite Wednesday's strong performance.

