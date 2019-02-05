Kings' Jeff Carter: Suffers lower-body injury

Carter (lower body) will not return to Monday's game against the Rangers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It's unclear when Carter suffered the injury, but the Kings decided to hold him out for the rest of the contest after his last shift was just 21 seconds long. Until an update on his health is available, consider him day-to-day with his status for Tuesday's game in New Jersey up in the air.

More News
Our Latest Stories