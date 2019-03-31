Kings' Jeff Carter: Supplies apple
Carter notched an assist, three shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blackhawks.
Carter finished March with seven points in 14 games, heating up in what's been a down campaign for the veteran center. Carter has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 72 appearances this season, adding 160 shots and 13 power-play points. It's enough to make him useful in deeper formats, but he likely no longer carries universal fantasy interest.
