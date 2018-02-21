Kings' Jeff Carter: Taking ice Thursday
Carter (ankle) has been cleared and will join his teammates for Thursday's morning skate, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.
Carter had been skating on his own for over a month before Wednesday's development, which bodes well for him as he tries to regain his game fitness. Cooper's report also rules Carter out of Thursday's tilt with the Stars, so Saturday's matchup against Edmonton will be the three-time 30-goal scorer's next chance to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...