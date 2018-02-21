Kings' Jeff Carter: Taking ice Thursday

Carter (ankle) has been cleared and will join his teammates for Thursday's morning skate, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.

Carter had been skating on his own for over a month before Wednesday's development, which bodes well for him as he tries to regain his game fitness. Cooper's report also rules Carter out of Thursday's tilt with the Stars, so Saturday's matchup against Edmonton will be the three-time 30-goal scorer's next chance to return to the lineup.