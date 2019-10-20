Kings' Jeff Carter: Two points in win
Carter scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Carter helped set up Tyler Toffoli's opening goal just 1:15 into the first period, then found twine for himself 16 seconds after the start of the second. The 34-year-old has been quiet to start the year with three points in eight games, but he's added 31 shots on goal. With that kind of shooting volume, expect Carter's point production to follow in due time.
