Kings' Jeff Carter: Unavailable against Penguins
Carter (lower body) is day-to-day and won't play against the Penguins on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Carter will miss a fourth straight game, and coach Todd McLellan said "it wasn't good" when the veteran forward tried to skate Tuesday. It appears this could be a lingering issue going forward, and Gabriel Vilardi was recalled to add depth up the middle. Carter's next opportunity to crack the lineup will be Saturday against New Jersey.
