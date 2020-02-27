Play

Carter (lower body) is day-to-day and won't play against the Penguins on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Carter will miss a fourth straight game, and coach Todd McLellan said "it wasn't good" when the veteran forward tried to skate Tuesday. It appears this could be a lingering issue going forward, and Gabriel Vilardi was recalled to add depth up the middle. Carter's next opportunity to crack the lineup will be Saturday against New Jersey.

More News
Our Latest Stories