Kings' Jeff Carter: Uncertain for Tuesday
Carter (lower body) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Devils, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Carter sustained a lower-body injury in Monday's contest against the Rangers and was ultimately held out for precautionary reasons as the injury isn't believed to be serious. Adrian Kempe and Michael Amadio would be in line for extra time on the ice if the Kings continue to play it safe with Carter on Tuesday.
