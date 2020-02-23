Kings' Jeff Carter: Will sit for two more games
Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports that Carter (lower body) will miss Saturday's game versus the Avalanche and won't play Sunday, either.
The news means Carter will miss a minimum of three games, already having missed one. According to head coach Todd McLellan, the veteran's status for Wednesday's game remains up in the air, so consider Carter questionable for his team's clash with the Penguins.
