Kings' Jeff Carter: Won't be ready if season resumes
Carter (lower body) continues to work on his recovery but won't be ready if the season starts back up, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
According to general manager Rob Blake, Carter needs to travel in order to meet with a specialist but is unable to do so given the current travel restrictions. The veteran center has failed to reach the 35-point mark in each of the last few seasons, in part due to various injuries. At this point, fantasy owners should probably be focused on 2020-21 in terms of a return date for Carter.
