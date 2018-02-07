Kings' Jeff Carter: Won't travel with team on lengthy trip
Carter (ankle) is not expected to accompany the Kings on a seven-game road trip that begins in Florida against the Panthers on Friday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
This means that Carter should be out until at least Feb. 22. The Kings have fallen to fifth place in the standings, and coach John Stevens hopes the star pivot can "make big strides" while he stays home and continues to rehab his ankle. Fantasy owners of Carter have little choice but to wait out his injury, as he'd almost assuredly get scooped up if dropped in the virtual arena.
