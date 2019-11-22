Kings' Jeff Carter: Wrangles three points in win
Carter scored a goal and added two helpers, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.
A pregame ceremony honored Carter for reaching 1,000 games played, and he followed it up with an excellent performance in his 1,002nd outing. Carter has five points in his last five games, but just seven goals and 11 points in 22 contests overall this season. He's added 70 shots on goal and 16 PIM to provide a little non-scoring boost for fantasy owners.
