Malott notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.

Malott has a pair of helpers over the last two games. The 29-year-old has been a fourth-line regular in January, though the Kings have dealt with some absences this month that have opened up playing time. He stayed in the lineup over Warren Foegele in the return of Trevor Moore (upper body) for Saturday's contest. Malott has six points, 32 shots on net, 97 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 34 appearances and will make more of an impact with toughness rather than offense.