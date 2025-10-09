Malott scored a goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

This was Malott's 15th career game, and he was able to come away with his first career goal. It was originally credited to linemate Joel Armia, but a scoring revision during the second intermission indicated that Malott got a touch on the puck at the net front. The 29-year-old Malott has started 2025-26 in a fourth-line role, though he's averaging just 6:27 of ice time while adding six hits and seven PIM over two games. Even if he stays in the lineup over Samuel Helenius, Malott offers little upside for fantasy.