Malott scored a goal and laid three hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Malott had been a healthy scratch the past six games. He drove in on the forecheck and popped the puck loose with a hard check. Malott jumped on a loose puck and ripped a wrister from the high slot. It was his third goal of the season (23 games). His 71 hits are impressive considering his games played, but his time in the press box limits any impact he might have.