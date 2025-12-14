Malott's point drought reached 12 games in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames.

Malott has racked up 33 hits, 10 shots on net and six blocked shots during his slump. He's also been scratched eight times, and he looks to be competing with Andrei Kuzmenko for one spot in the lineup currently. Malott's ceiling is likely the fourth line -- he has two goals, 63 hits, eight blocked shots, 23 PIM and 17 shots on net through 21 appearances this year.