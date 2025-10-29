Malott scored a goal, added four PIM and doled out four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Malott put the Kings ahead 2-0 in the second period. The enforcer had been a healthy scratch in the previous two games, but he replaced Warren Foegele (upper body) in the lineup for this contest and will likely retain a fourth-line spot throughout Foegele's absence. Malott has two goals, 23 PIM, 30 hits and six shots on net across nine appearances, so he's unlikely to help much in standard fantasy formats.