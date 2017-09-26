Kings' Jeff Zatkoff: Sent to waiver wire
Zatkoff was waived by the Kings on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Last year, Zatkoff had a golden opportunity to step in for Jonathan Quick after he sustained a significant groin injury in the regular-season opener, but Zatkoff had trouble staying healthy himself and ended up relinquishing the No. 2 goalie spot to Peter Budaj, who ended up getting traded to the Lightning at the deadline. Zatkoff's NHL numbers from 2016-17 included a 2-7-1 record, 2.94 GAA and .879 save percentage, and he also struggled over eight games in the AHL. He'll presumably join the minor-league Reign in the likely event that he clears waivers.
