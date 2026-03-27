Lombardi scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Flint's 8-1 Game 1 win over Owen Sound on Thursday.

Lombardi was one of a few NHL-affiliated prospects to have a big performance in Flint's opener. He took a huge step up this season with 36 goals and 72 points over 65 regular-season outings, shooting 20 percent on the year. His OHL playoff history is fairly limited -- he had just two points over nine contests in two postseasons prior to his three-point burst Thursday.