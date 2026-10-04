Lombardi scored a goal on seven shots and added four assists in OHL Flint's 7-2 win over London on Sunday.

Lombardi has gotten on the scoresheet in all four of Flint's game this season, but this was his first big performance. The Kings prospect has two goals, six assists and 14 shots on net so far. He's captaining the Firebirds this season as he looks to build on the 72-point regular season he had over 65 games in 2025-26. Lombardi will likely debut for AHL Ontario in 2027-28 after signing his entry-level deal last December.