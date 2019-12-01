Kings' Joakim Ryan: Breaks lengthy goal drought
Ryan scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Jets.
Ryan hadn't scored since the 2017-18 campaign, his rookie year with the Sharks. It was just his second point in 14 appearances this season. The 26-year-old has added 17 shots on goal, eight hits and 13 blocked shots in a limited and mostly defensive role.
